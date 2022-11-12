Dr. Cornelia Lenherr joins CHP as family medicine physician

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Cornelia F. Lenherr has joined Community Health Programs Health Center in Great Barrington as a family medicine physician.
With a certification in functional medicine, Lenherr most recently worked at Canyon Ranch in Lenox, where her patient care incorporated medicine, nutrition, exercise physiology, life management and spirituality. At CHP, she will care for adults and children?
Lenherr previously operated her own private practice in Rochester, N.Y., caring for adults with chronic conditions such as fatigue, gastrointestinal conditions, anxiety and depression.
She was also a physician in student health centers at the University of Santa Cruz and at the University of California, Berkeley. Earlier in her career she worked in private practices caring for children and adults.
Lenherr earned her medical degree at Dartmouth Medical School, and received a bachelor’s degree in pre-medical studies at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.