Dr. Disha Geriani named critical care medical director at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. Disha Geriani has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center as a pulmonologist and as the hospital’s medical director of critical care.
With the appointment, Geriani will see patients with problems related to lung function, perform bronchoscopy procedures, and provide critical care in SVMC’s intensive care unit.
Geriani received her medical degree from Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore, India. She completed her residency in internal medicine at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in New York and a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine with Spectrum Health and Michigan State University.
She is board certified in internal medicine and pulmonology by the American Board of Internal Medicine.