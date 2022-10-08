Dr. Joseph L. Simonson joins staff of Berkshire Medical Center and Pulmonary Professional Services

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Joseph L. Simonson, a board-certified and fellowship-trained pulmonologist, has joined the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Pulmonary Professional Services of BMC.
His clinical interests include interstitial lung disease, pulmonary hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Simonson is board certified in internal medicine and fellowship trained in pulmonary and critical care medicine by the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell. He received his medical degree from the State University of New York Health Science Center at Brooklyn/Downstate Medical Center.