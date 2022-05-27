Dr. Mark Pettus named chief medical officer of technology startup

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Mark Pettus, who served as director of wellness, population health, and community care at Berkshire Health Systems, was recently named the first chief medical officer of Preventia, a virtual-first lifestyle-based technology platform in Indianapolis.
In his new role, Pettus will focus on several critical areas for the technology startup, including health services best practices, innovation support and partnership development.
Pettus, who worked for BHS for 30 years, had previously served as the health system’s director of medical education and has been an associate dean of medical education at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, where he continues to serve as an associate professor of medicine faculty member.
He has combined his expertise as a triple-board certified practitioner (internist, nephrologist and integrative medicine) in leadership roles in medical education, population health, and wellness innovation. He is an author, teaching faculty for The Center for Mind-Body Medicine as well as The Meditation Institute, and hosts the podcast The Health Edge.