Dr. Mark A. Taylor II appointed to surgical team at Fairview Hospital

GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Mark A. Taylor II, a general surgeon, has been appointed to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services, according to Berkshire Health Systems.
East Mountain Medical is a rural health clinic of Fairview Hospital.
Taylor received his medical degree from the University of Nevada School of Medicine in Reno, Nev., and completed his residency in general surgery at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
He is trained in minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery. Taylor’s clinical interests include hernia, gall bladder, colon and rectal surgeries, endoscopy, colonoscopy and breast cancer surgery.