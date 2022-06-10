Dr. Soma Brahmanandam named head of vascular surgery at BMC

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Soma Brahmanandam has been named director of vascular surgery at Berkshire Medical Center, Berkshire Health Systems has announced. Dr. Brahmanandam joins the BMC medical staff and the provider staff of Berkshire Surgical Services of BMC.
Brahmanandam previously served as a vascular surgeon at Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in New York City, where she was the medical director for quality and patient safety. She was also an assistant professor of surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Before going to New York, Brahmanandam was in private practice with Prima CARE Center for Vascular Diseases in Fall River.
She is board certified in general and vascular surgery. Brahmanandam is fellowship trained in vascular surgery from the Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine.
Brahmanandam earned her medical degree from Brown University School of Medicine in Providence, R.I. She completed her residency in general surgery at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester. During that time, she received a master of public health degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from the Harvard School of Public Health.