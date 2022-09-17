Duffy Judge named executive director of Northern Berkshire United Way

NORTH ADAMS — Duffy Judge has been appointed executive director of the Northern Berkshire United Way by the organization’s board of directors.
Judge had served as interim executive director since March of this year after Christa Collier departed for a position with the Massachusetts Children's Alliance.
He previously worked for Berkshire United Way in Pittsfield, where he served as development manager since July 2017.
"It has been a wonderful experience at Berkshire United Way, but I yearn to serve the community in which I have raised a family, Northern Berkshire," Judge said in a statement. "This opportunity would allow me to have a direct impact on people I interact with every day and that would be the absolute ideal for me.”