PITTSFIELD — Dunkin' will officially donate $4,500 to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield at a ceremony that will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at the chain's restaurant on 19 First St. in Pittsfield.
The funds were raised on Dunkin's Iced Coffee Day which took place on May 26. Dunkin' franchisees donated $1 from every cup of ice coffee sold at participating Dunkin' franchises on that day to the Food Bank. Dunkin' operates 13 restaurants in Berkshire County.
The donation comes at an important time for the Food Bank which has been working since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic to meet the increased demand for emergency food assistance throughout its service area.