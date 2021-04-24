LEE — Lorena Dus has been elected to the board of directors of the Literacy Network of South Berkshire.
Dus, a native of Venezuela, works as a senior caseworker at the Berkshire Immigrant Center in Pittsfield, which she joined in 2017, after moving to the United States from Ireland.
She has a degree in political science and a master’s degree in human rights, and has worked with nonprofit organizations from a very young age, helping Indigenous people, refugees, displaced people and children at risk.
She has traveled, offering humanitarian aid after earthquakes in El Salvador, Peru and Haiti.
Dus is a member of the domestic and sexual violence task force created by the Berkshire district attorney, and volunteers for the Estamos Unidos Asylum Project.