GREAT BARRINGTON — Rachel Duvall, a licensed social worker, has been named to Community Health Programs’ behavioral health team. She will be based at CHP Lee Family Practice.
Duvall, most recently employed as a psychotherapist/social worker with the Counseling Center in the Berkshires in Pittsfield, provides individual, family and couples counseling, collaborating as needed with medical and psychiatric professionals on behalf of clients.
At Bard College at Simon’s Rock, Duvall was an adjunct professor of psychology, program director of RISE (Rockers for Intervention, Support and Education) and deputy Title IX coordinator.
She also has worked as a social worker and coordinator for a school-based counseling program and in community-based mental health settings.
She earned her master’s degree in social work from New York University’s Silver School of Social Work, and also holds a Master of Fine Arts in acting from the National Theatre Conservatory in Denver.
Duvall, a Great Barrington resident, is a volunteer with Bridge.