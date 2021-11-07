Eagle Mill redeveloper prepares to break ground on $60 million project

LEE — After nearly a decade of planning, revisions, red tape and a global pandemic, the estimated $60 million Eagle Mill revitalization project soon will get underway.
A ceremonial groundbreaking will be take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the dormant paper-manufacturing complex at the north end of Main Street, behind the famous Joe's Diner.
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, heads a list of guest speakers that include top officials from state agencies shepherding the project, members of the development team, and elected state and Lee officials key to helping breathe new life into a factory that dates to 1808.
"It's nothing short of amazing what that word 'groundbreaking' has on reality; it sounds good," said Jeffrey Cohen, principal of Eagle Mill Redevelopment.
Work on the 6-acre site on the east side of the Housatonic River is a few months away, Cohen told The Eagle. The developers await a letter from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development that will allow the project to move forward physically.
The first step is removing five vacant residences and one former business that front the mill property on West Center Street.
"We can't touch the buildings or dig a hole or cut down a tree without that letter, as we could jeopardize the housing funding," he said.
In July, the Berkshire Housing Development Corp. and Rees-Larkin Development from Boston received $16.3 million in state and federal money to create 56 mixed-income rental units in two of the historic buildings, as part of the project's first phase.
In all, the mixed-use project will have 122 apartments; an additional 66 will be located in newly constructed buildings in the eastern portion of the downtown property. In addition, six condominiums will be built on-site along the Housatonic River.
Eagle Mill Redevelopment also includes 14,000 square feet of retail and office space. The project already has received $8.9 million in federal and state historic tax credits, and more state tax credits are possible.
Cohen said housing always has been the main focus of a project he and his development team conceived of nearly nine years ago.
"We don't have enough affordable housing. Try finding an apartment in Great Barrington or Lee," he said. "We're providing housing so people won't leave the area or give people a place to live who want to come back here or visit."