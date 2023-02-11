East coast inn with a West Coat touch? Lodging company near Seattle buys Seven Hills Inn

LENOX — A West Coast lodging company expanding eastward has ventured into the Berkshires for the first time, purchasing a historic inn on Plunkett Street that was extensively renovated after it was last sold five years ago.
Ratify Lenox LLC, an affiliate of LOGE Camps of North Bend, Wash., has purchased the Seven Hills Inn for $7.5 million, according to documents filed at the Middle Berkshire Registry of Deeds in Pittsfield.
The former owners, TWG Lenox LLC, affiliated with the Wardman Group of Washington D.C., had poured $2.2 million into the 57-room inn after they purchased it for $4.05 million from Dennis and Robin Gerson Wong who had owned the property for a decade before selling it in 2018. The Wongs, originally from New Jersey, had also renovated the property after they bought it in 2008 and downsized it considerably.
The inn is located next to The Mount, author Edith Wharton's historic home. The property once housed an 18th-century farmhouse that became Norwood, a Gilded Age cottage, following a renovation in 1885 by the Robert Chapin family. The Mount was built next door in 1904.
"We're pretty excited being in that part of the world," said LOGE Camps spokesman Slate Olson. "First off, it's just a great property. It's been interesting as our group has gotten to know not only the history of the area, but certainly that property.
"We were really drawn to it because of where it sits where outdoor recreation and adventure is so accessible," he said.
LOGE (pronounced lodge to coincide with the Dutch word for lodge) is an acronym for Live Outside Go Explore, Olson said. Headquartered just outside metropolitan Seattle, LOGE is a lodging company with an outdoor adventure vibe that was founded in 2017 by Cale Genenbacher, a West Point graduate and Afghan War veteran who speaks Arabic, holds an MBA from Vanderbilt University, and had originally moved out west to work for Microsoft. Genenbacher raised the original funding for LOGE Camps on Kickstarter, Olson said.
According to its website, LOGE Camps was, "inspired by the surf, climbing, and camping culture of the 70s and the relaxed energy of a road trip with friends. LOGE inspires people to get out and explore together."
The company owns five properties in the western United States and has recently begun moving east, having purchased lodging establishments in Southport, Maine and Mount Snow in Vermont in addition to the Seven Hills Inn during the last month.
"We're starting to bring our brand out that way," Olson said.
LOGE Camps normally looks for lodging establishments in need of renovation that are located near popular outdoor adventure spots, "where we would go and reimagine and renovate and refurbish with a real focus around the outdoors, community and activity," Olson said.
"In this case, Seven Hills doesn't fit our typical model," he said. "That property, I would say, is well more put together than our typical acquisitions and that's something that we're really excited about."
According to its website, LOGE Camps provides camping at many of its properties. There won't be glamping at Seven Hills Inn, and Olson believes that on-site camping won't be available.
He did say that the Seven Hills Inn, where Leonard Bernstein, Beverly Sills, Dave Brubeck and a young Seiji Ozawa stayed after the Howitt family bought the property in 1951, will have "a little bit of a lighter touch."
"One of the things that we do everywhere is put up gear walls so that people can bring their bikes or skis or whatever into the room," Olson said.
Olson said he is not privy to all of the ideas for the property, but said it's possible that activities for families and children could be placed on the grounds which that could include facilities for skateboarding.
"From what I've seen of Lenox, it's such a beautiful house [so] any real additions might be on the lawns," Olson said. "We have a pretty big customer base that travels with their kids. Down in the property there's some really good places where we can imagine stages for relatively casual music. We're not going to bring in Led Zeppelin or anything like that."
The new owners expect to work on the property this summer.
"I think we're planning to be there with our flag officially by fall or early winter," Olson said.