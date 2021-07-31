GREAT BARRINGTON — Don Eaton, of Stockbridge, and Joe Grachmal, of Great Barrington, recently were elected to serve three-year terms on the Community Development Corp. of South Berkshire’s board of directors.
Eaton is an account director at the Toole Insurance Agency in Lee.
In his personal time, he has devoted many years to volunteerism and philanthropy and serves as a deacon for the Congregational Church in Stockbridge.
He has a keen interest in affordable housing and is dedicated to supporting small businesses. He joined the development corporation's board with the intent to serve on the Economic Development subcommittees and working closely with the organization's new Small Business Technical Assistance Program.
Grachmal is a 2019 graduate of Harvard University who is developing a private municipal innovation company called Ulpian Labs, which will “engage the next generation of leaders to address crucial challenges facing small to mid-sized municipalities.”
He is also a Lead for America Hometown Fellow.