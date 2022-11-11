Ecological economist, author Kate Raworth to speak at virtual Schumacher Lecture

EGREMONT — Ecological economist and best-selling author Kate Raworth will be the guest speaker at the 42nd annual E.F. Schumacher Lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Raworth, who was the keynote speaker at this year’s Geospatial World Forum, will be speaking live from the United Kingdom for this virtual event. Her lecture is titled. “Planetary Economics: New Tools for Local Transformation.”
Registration is free for the lecture, which is sponsored by the Schumacher Center for a New Economics. Information/registration: centerforneweconomics.org.