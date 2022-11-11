<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Ecological economist, author Kate Raworth to speak at virtual Schumacher Lecture

Schumacher Lecture

EGREMONT — Ecological economist and best-selling author Kate Raworth will be the guest speaker at the 42nd annual E.F. Schumacher Lecture at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Raworth, who was the keynote speaker at this year’s Geospatial World Forum, will be speaking live from the United Kingdom for this virtual event. Her lecture is titled. “Planetary Economics: New Tools for Local Transformation.”

Registration is free for the lecture, which is sponsored by the Schumacher Center for a New Economics. Information/registration: centerforneweconomics.org.

