PITTSFIELD — Amy Ray has been hired as director of business development at EDM, an architecture, engineering and management firm based in Pittsfield. Ray has over 20 years of industry experience.
In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the company's strategic business development initiatives and expanding the presence of EDM in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New York. The company also has offices in Unionville, Conn., and Troy, N.Y.
Ray will work with EDM's architectural group, and industrial and building divisions, to grow their brand and integrated services across a diverse range of markets.
Before joining EDM, Ray most recently worked for Newman Architects in New Haven, Conn., as director of marketing and business development. She is involved in a variety of industry associations, including serving on the programs committee for the Professional Women in Construction Connecticut chapter and the Diversity and Inclusion Task Force for the SMPS Connecticut chapter.
Ray recently was elected secretary of the National Organization of Minority Architects' Connecticut chapter.