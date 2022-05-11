PITTSFIELD — EDM, an architectural and engineering firm based in Pittsfield, completed projects at two area environmental education sites, including the April Hill Conservation and Education Center in South Egremont, on Earth Day.
The second project took place at Spicebush Swamp Park (Westmoor Park) in West Hartford, Connecticut. EDM also has an office in Farmington, Connecticut.
April Hill Conservation and Education Center is a farm operated by the Berkshires-based group Greenagers, which provides employment and volunteer opportunities for teens and young adults in the fields of conservation, sustainable farming, and environmental leadership. EDM employees prepared April Hill’s vegetable garden for planting and undertook other tasks, including mulching, and the splitting and stacking of firewood.