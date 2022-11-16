PITTSFIELD — EDM, an engineering, architecture and management firm based in Pittsfield, has designed the new Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Surplus Properties Facility, which recently broke ground in Northborough.
The new state facility will be a 7,450-square-foot office/vehicle building and 4,000-square-foot storage structure. And while state law requires buildings to be meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver specifications, the project will go even further in terms of sustainability.
In pursuing sustainability, the project will feature a wooden frame for both buildings, as it’s not only a naturally regenerating material, but also one that has inherent thermal qualities, the company said. And the building won’t be powered by fossil fuels; it will be sustained by a photo-voltaic array and a ground-source, closed-loop geothermal heating and cooling system.