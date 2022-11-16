<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
EDM designs maintenance facility in Northborough with sustainability in mind

DCAMM facility

A artist's rendering of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Surplus Properties Facility in Northborough, which has been designed by EDM of Pittsfield. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY EDM

PITTSFIELD — EDM, an engineering, architecture and management firm based in Pittsfield, has designed the new Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance Surplus Properties Facility, which recently broke ground in Northborough.

The new state facility will be a 7,450-square-foot office/vehicle building and 4,000-square-foot storage structure. And while state law requires buildings to be meet LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver specifications, the project will go even further in terms of sustainability.

In pursuing sustainability, the project will feature a wooden frame for both buildings, as it’s not only a naturally regenerating material, but also one that has inherent thermal qualities, the company said. And the building won’t be powered by fossil fuels; it will be sustained by a photo-voltaic array and a ground-source, closed-loop geothermal heating and cooling system.

