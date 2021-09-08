PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has selected 13 business ideas represented by 14 individuals to participate in its fall 2021 business accelerator program, which begins the week of Sept. 13. This is the fourth business accelerator for EforAll’s Berkshire County site. Most of the program will take place virtually.
The individuals and their business ideas include: Alisa Costa of Pittsfield, Orchard Engagement; Anneice Cousin of Hudson, N.Y., Beautiful Racket; Genesis Rivera and Talya Taliaferro of Pittsfield, TG’s Clubhouse; Kira Smith of Dalton, Shire Alchemy; Marlee Tyska of Pittsfield, Berkshire GreenLeaf & Wellness, LLC; and Mary Stucklen of Hinsdale, Tommy’s Compost Service.
The other individuals and topics include: Maya Richards of Pittsfield, Little Wing Wellness; McKenna Burzimati of North Adams, Roxie’s Barkery; Michael Dell'Aquila of Pittsfield, Hot Plate Brewing; Paula Buxbaum of North Adams, Bux Vintage; Susan Slack of Pittsfield, Sewing Business TBA; Travis Toole of Windsor, Build With Nature; and Trevor Daniels of Pittsfield, Winter Games/Cookout.
The public will be invited in December to the Gala and Showcase at the Berkshire Innovation Center at the conclusion of the 12-week intensive program.