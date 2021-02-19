PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has chosen 13 entrepreneurs with business ideas to participate in its spring 2021 business accelerator program, which begins the week of Feb. 22. The entire program will take place virtually.
The spring program’s participants include: Amy Musante, Musante Farm, Dalton; Ava Garrett and Lauren Scapin, Camp Coco, New Marlborough; Brandon Williams, Stem and Crown, Pittsfield; Brian Barde, Kindlewood Camping, Pittsfield; Charlotte Semmes, Penelope Prints, Hudson, N.Y.; Clemente Saiquiy, Green River Property Care, Great Barrington; Jim Schultz, Red Shirt Farms, Lanesborough; Luis Hoose, LH Fitness, Pittsfield; Melinda and Kyle Cruzen, Berkshire Worms, Lanesborough; Michelle Daly, Daly Art Consulting, North Adams; Samuel Abora, Boras’ World, Pittsfield; Tara Jacobsen, Be Full, Pittsfield; and Victoria Fiorini, Sworn Handmade, Pittsfield.
The public will be invited in June to a gala and showcase at the conclusion of the 12-week program.