Entrepreneurship for All, which has a chapter in Pittsfield, has appointed Karen “KJ” Johnson as chief operating officer and Lisa Archibald as regional director. EforAll is based in Lowell.
Prior to joining EforAll, Johnson spent 10 years at MOS Consultative Services in Riverside, California, where she served as the chief of operations, overseeing multiple functions including human resources, facilities management, logistics and operations. Before joining MOS, Johnson served as an assistant director for ambulatory operations & special projects at UCLA Health System.
Archibald joins EforAll as an accomplished global education management professional with 26 years of staff development, management, education and practice management experience. She most recently served as a visiting professor at the American International College of Arts and Sciences in Antigua.