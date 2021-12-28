PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship For All Berkshire County awarded $10,000 in prizes to the members of its Fall 2021 Business Accelerator program during a virtual awards ceremony that took place on Zoom and was simulcast on Pittsfield Community Television.
EforAll’s original founder, philanthropist Gururaj “Desh” Deshpande and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, who has a home in Richmond, spoke at the event. The ceremony can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ClqW2K9yMUk
Mary Stucklen, of Hinsdale, and Genesis Rivera and Talya Taliaferro, both of Pittsfield, each received $3,500 for their projects, Tommy’s Compost and T.G.’s Clubhouse, respectively. Marlee Tyska of Pittsfield (Berkshire Greenleaf & Wellness) and Mike Dell’Aquila of Lenox (Hot Plate Brewing Co.) each received $1,000. Susan Slack of Pittsfield (Sewing Specialist) and McKenna Burzimati of North Adams (Roxies Bakery) each received $500.
The fall cohort also created a musical tribute to late classmate Paula Buxbaum of Williamstown, who was killed in a car accident in October. A new Paula Buxbaum Award was established in her memory and will be awarded across all EforAll sites for any individual making a late-in-life pivot or incorporating social justice into their business.
EforAll’s next Accelerator class will begin in March. Applications for that program are due before Jan. 27 at www.eforall.org.