PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All-Berkshire County awarded $13,000 in prizes to the members of its Fall 2022 Business Accelerator Cohort at a Jan. 12 ceremony at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
Sixteen businesses shared their product or service during the event.
The award winners and the amounts they received were as follows:
• $3,000 to Michelle Marrocco and Tiffany Boyden of Berkshire Pup People in North Adams.
• $2,000 to Lisa Mendel of Mendel’s Stained Glass Art Studio in Adams.
• $2,000 to Julie Haagenson of New Pathways Coaching and Consulting in Pittsfield.
• $2,000 to Tiffany Wilding-White of Mind Over Motion in Lee.
• $1,000 to Molly Racette of Herbellion/Molly and Herbs in North Adams.
• $500 to Dana Grieb of Bumblebee Pet Care in Pittsfield. Grieb received the Paula Buxbaum Award, established in honor of a member of the fall 2021 cohort who died during the program.
The Lee Bank Foundation sponsored a $2,500 award that went to Christina Meucci of The Recovery Room in Pittsfield.
Boyden and Marrocco are planning to use their award to expand their growing business and are currently looking for places to lease.
EforAll’s next Accelerator class begins in February. Applications are due Jan. 25. Applications can be found at eforall.org/berkshire-county.