EforAll Berkshire County selects 14 proposals for its fall business accelerator program

Deborah Gallant Photo

Deborah Gallant is the executive director of Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County. EforAll recently selected 14 business ideas to participate in its fall 2022 business accelerator cohort. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DEBORAH GALLANT

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has chosen 14 business ideas as participants in its fall 2022 business accelerator program, which begins this week.

The program will be held in a hybrid format, both virtually and with select classes at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.

This fall participants include: Auto Appraisals Plus of the Berkshires, Jack W. Kearin and Jessica A. Mahoney of Otis; Wednesday’s Dolls, Barbie Rodriguez of East Greenbush, N.Y.; Berkshire Candle, Jenna Gable of Lanesborough; Berkshire Pup People, Michelle Marrocco and Tiffany Boyden of North Adams; Bumblebee Pet Care, Dana Grieb of Pittsfield; Herbellion, Molly Racette of North Adams; and New Pathways Coaching and Consulting, Julie Haagenson of Pittsfield.

Other participants include: Latinas413, Tannya G. Romero, Catheryn Chacon Ortega, and Liliana Atanacio of Stockbridge; Farm to Ladle, Lynn Romanick of Pittsfield; Mahogany Forum LLC, Alexa Icenia of Berkshire County; Mendel’s Stained Glass Art Studio, Lisa Mendel of Adams; Mind Over Motion, Tiffany Wilding-White of Lee; The Break Room, Stephany Feliciano and Erika Wells of Pittsfield; and The Recovery Room, Christina Meucci of Pittsfield.

