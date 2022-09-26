EforAll Berkshire County selects 14 proposals for its fall business accelerator program

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has chosen 14 business ideas as participants in its fall 2022 business accelerator program, which begins this week.
The program will be held in a hybrid format, both virtually and with select classes at the Berkshire Innovation Center in Pittsfield.
This fall participants include: Auto Appraisals Plus of the Berkshires, Jack W. Kearin and Jessica A. Mahoney of Otis; Wednesday’s Dolls, Barbie Rodriguez of East Greenbush, N.Y.; Berkshire Candle, Jenna Gable of Lanesborough; Berkshire Pup People, Michelle Marrocco and Tiffany Boyden of North Adams; Bumblebee Pet Care, Dana Grieb of Pittsfield; Herbellion, Molly Racette of North Adams; and New Pathways Coaching and Consulting, Julie Haagenson of Pittsfield.
Other participants include: Latinas413, Tannya G. Romero, Catheryn Chacon Ortega, and Liliana Atanacio of Stockbridge; Farm to Ladle, Lynn Romanick of Pittsfield; Mahogany Forum LLC, Alexa Icenia of Berkshire County; Mendel’s Stained Glass Art Studio, Lisa Mendel of Adams; Mind Over Motion, Tiffany Wilding-White of Lee; The Break Room, Stephany Feliciano and Erika Wells of Pittsfield; and The Recovery Room, Christina Meucci of Pittsfield.