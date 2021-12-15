PITTSFIELD — Because of the recent uptick in local COVID-19 cases, Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has changed its Dec. 21 gala, to celebrate the graduates of its fall accelerator program, from an in-person event to a virtual event.
The event now will take place via Zoom, at 5:30 p.m.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick still will deliver the keynote address. A tribute to the late Paula Buxbaum, a member of the fall cohort who died in a car accident in October, also still will take place.
Preregistration for the Zoom event is required. Registration: bit.ly/VirtualGala1221.