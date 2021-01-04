PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will host an open community event Jan. 15 to share the progress of the organization’s entrepreneurial support programs since its official launch in September 2019. The hours are 9 to 10 a.m.
Attendees will include Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, EforAll CEO David Parker and EforAll Berkshire County Leadership Chair Peter Taylor. The speakers will include two Berkshire County EforAll alumni, a mentor and a volunteer teacher/specialist.
Preregistration is required. Registration: bit.ly/EFAcommunity.