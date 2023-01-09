EforAll to hold showcase and gala Thursday for Fall Accelerator Program graduates

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will hold its showcase and gala to recognize the graduates of its 2022 Fall Accelerator Program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Berkshire Innovation Center.
A total of $12,500 in seed capital will be awarded, including a special $2,500 award from the Lee Bank Foundation. EforAll’s 2022 Fall Accelerator Program consists of 19 individuals that represent 13 businesses.
The ceremony will also feature remarks by EforAll mentor and local business owner, Diana Wall, and a speech presented by one of the graduating members. Prior to the ceremony, EforAll alumni from all six accelerator cohorts have been invited to table and showcase their businesses.
Pre-registration is encouraged at bit.ly/GalaShowcaseJan12.