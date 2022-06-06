PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will celebrate the graduates of its 2022 Spring Accelerator Program and award $10,000 in prize money on Wednesday at a virtual event on Zoom at 6 p.m. The event will be simulcast by Pittsfield Community Television.
Fourteen individuals representing 12 organizations, who began EforAll’s fifth accelerator program in Berkshire County in March, will be honored for completing the intensive 12 week program.
The event will feature remarks by state Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, a class speaker chosen by the group and distribution of a $10,000 prize pool. Pre-registration is required at http://bit.ly/Spring22Gala.