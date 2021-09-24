PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All/Berkshire County will be holding a six week virtual educational workshop series from Oct. 13 to Nov. 17. Funded by a Resiliency Grant from Mass Growth Capital Corporation and the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, all programs will be free of charge to participants.
The series, titled, “Ask the Experts”, will take place on six consecutive Wednesdays. The workshops will include a law session (Oct. 13); accounting session (Oct. 20); a funding, loans session (Oct. 27); dealing with government (Nov. 3); marketing (Nov. 10); and operations (Nov. 17). All six sessions take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.
At the conclusion of the series, an in-person lunch and networking event for panelists and participants is planned at the Berkshire Innovation Center, 45 Woodlawn Avenue, Pittsfield.
Registration: bit.ly/EFAaskexperts. Questions: berkshire-county@eforall.com.