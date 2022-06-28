PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County awarded nearly $10,000 in prizes to the members of its Spring 2022 Business Accelerator Cohort at a recent awards ceremony.
Jenny Gitlitz, of Dalton, and Berkshire Family Advocates received the Paula Buxbaum Award, established in honor of a member of the Fall 2021 cohort who died in a car crash in October. The award is granted to an individual making a career pivot and incorporating a social mission into their business.
Class speaker Rachel Hailey, of North Adams, received $1,000 for her business venture, DEI Outdoors; Deidre Horan, of Great Barrington, received $2,300 for Dri Ocean Products; Jackye Stoddard, of Hudson, N.Y., received $2,500 for Hierba Buena Foods; and Elizabeth Heller, of Pittsfield, received $3,500 for The Kids Super Journal.
The virtual event was simulcast on Pittsfield Community Television and can be viewed at https://youtu.be/yTeFMsVcB-4.
EforAll’s next accelerator class begins in September. Applications are due at www.eforall.org before Aug. 25.