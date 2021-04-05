PITTSFIELD — With the prospect of reinvigorated tourism in Berkshire County this summer, Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County and 1Berkshire will hold a “Welcome Back Tourism” pitch contest May 20.
Anyone with an idea for a consumer/tourist-facing business or service in the region is welcome to apply to pitch their idea. EforAll will give away $2,750 in seed money to help launch ideas in the community.
The first-place finisher will win $1,000; second place, $750; third place, $500; and audience favorite, $500.
The deadline to apply is May 6.
Registration: bit.ly/tourismpitch. To attend the pitch contest, visit bit.ly/EFAattendpitch.