PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County has moved up the program and application deadlines for its spring 2021 Virtual Business Accelerator program to noon Jan. 28.
As many as 15 businesses will be chosen to go through the free program that begins Feb. 23 and ends in early June. Each member of the cohort will be matched with three mentors in the intensive 12-week program.
Applications are available at bit.ly/springaccelerator.
Also, community volunteers are needed to help with reading, interviewing and mentoring the entrepreneurs. Information: eforall.org.