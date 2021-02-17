PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County is collaborating with R3SET Studios to run a free, online intensive program to help small businesses improve their online marketing. This five-week Digital Business Survival Course, which runs from March 12 through April 16, is based on a successful pilot program run by these same partners in June 2020.
Funded by the Pittsfield Economic Revitalization Corporation, Mass. Growth Capital Corporation and Google, the program will be offered at no charge to participants and will include both lectures and intensive work in small groups led by digital specialists and experts in web marketing. Successful completion of the program will earn participants a $100 advertising grant to promote their business.
There will be 20 places available for the Digital Business Survival Course. Applications are now open at www.digbizsurvival.com.