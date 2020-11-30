PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will celebrate the culmination of 12 weeks of business training for its 2020 Fall Accelerator Program and award thousands in prize money at a public online Showcase & Awards Ceremony on Dec. 16.
Twelve individuals representing 11 businesses were selected through a competitive application process and will have completed the 12-week accelerator, including classroom learning with specialists and working weekly with their volunteer mentors.
All the entrepreneurs will be introduced at the event. State Sen. Adams Hinds, D-Pittsfield, will be the guest speaker. A class speaker will be chosen by the cohort.
Registration is required. Registration: bit.ly/EFAshowcase.