Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will celebrate the culmination of 12 weeks of business training for its 2020 Fall Accelerator Program and award thousands in prize money at a public online Showcase & Awards Ceremony on Dec. 16.

Twelve individuals representing 11 businesses were selected through a competitive application process and will have completed the 12-week accelerator, including classroom learning with specialists and working weekly with their volunteer mentors.

All the entrepreneurs will be introduced at the event. State Sen. Adams Hinds, D-Pittsfield, will be the guest speaker. A class speaker will be chosen by the cohort.

Registration is required. Registration: bit.ly/EFAshowcase.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.