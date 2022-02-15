PITTSFIELD — Sixteen area residents with business ideas have been selected to participate in Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County’s spring 2022 business accelerator program.
The 12-week program begins the week of March 1 and will take place virtually. The public will be invited in June to the gala and showcase at the program’s conclusion.
The program participants and their business proposals are: Bonnie Davis, Baker Addiction, Chatham, N.Y.; Brenda Carpenter, Berkshire Entertainment Center, Hinsdale; Dametrias Banks and Amy Dunton, D Banks Landscapes & Property Care, Great Barrington; Deidre Horan, Dri Ocean Products, Great Barrington; Erin Murphy, Erin Murphy Design, Pittsfield; and Elizabeth Heller, Pig and Whale, Pittsfield.
The other participants are: Jacqueline Stoddard, Hierba Buena Mexican Food, Hudson, N.Y.; Jenny Gitliz, Berkshire Concierge, Dalton; Jonathon and Elena Morey, Baked Pastries & More, Pittsfield; Kasha Sancho, Ktalented, Hudson, N.Y.; Lara Tupper, Swift Ink Stories, Becket; Toulia Taliadoros, Make My Day Design, Pittsfield; Rachel Hailey, Rachel Hailey Design & Associates Consulting, North Adams; and Valerie Conte-Mesquita, PGM Enterprises, Dalton.