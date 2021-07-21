PITTSFIELD — Entrepreneurship for All Berkshire County will be accepting online applications for its Fall 2021 Business Accelerator program until noon on Aug. 12. The program begins in early September. To obtain an application, go to https://eforall.org/programs/berkshire-county-fall-2021-accelerator/.
Up to 15 entrepreneurs will be selected for the free 12-week intensive training program. The twice-weekly business classes will be offered virtually for the convenience of the students. Each person in the cohort will be matched with three community mentors who meet with them weekly online. At the conclusion of the program, final presentations will be in person, as well as a gala and showcase in December which will be held at the Berkshire Innovation Center. Awards and cash prizes will be presented. Information: eforall.org.