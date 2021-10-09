NEW MARLBOROUGH — Silvia Eggenberger has been named executive director of the New Marlborough Land Trust.
Eggenberger, a longtime land trust treasurer and board member, will succeed Martha Bryan as executive director Nov. 1. Bryan has led the land trust for 18 years.
Eggenberger, born and raised on a dairy farm in the New Marlborough village of Mill River, has held senior staff positions with Bard College at Simon’s Rock in Great Barrington, the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge and Berkshire School in Sheffield during her nearly 30-year professional career.
The New Marlborough land trust’s core mission is to protect lands of conservation value for the benefit of residents and the general public. The land trust owns and manages about 900 acres containing miles of public hiking trails.
The land also includes riparian lands along the Konkapot and Umpachene rivers.