Muhammad Ali's daughter is backing a 'good weed, good deed' company with products sold in the Berkshires

EGREMONT — At Devine Berkshires, the county’s first Black-owned cannabis retail shop, customers can shop for gummies while also supporting a new philanthropic mission backed by a heavyweight supporter.

The shop in South Egremont held a soft opening in April for the product Ironsydz by Twheelz — Gummies With A Mission, which puts the profits of legal cannabis sales into the hands of people harmed by drug laws of the past.

Ironsydz’ founder activist Terrence Stevens is leading this new business concept with the help of Berkshire friends and supporters, along with a new backer — author and activist Khaliah Ali, a daughter of heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian legend Muhammad Ali.

Ali loves Stevens' concept to give away most of the revenue from his company Ironsydz, whose new slogan is, "Good weed, good deed."

The idea is to help those whose lives were shattered either directly or indirectly by drug laws — particularly those in New York — that put small-time, nonviolent drug offenders in prison for long stretches.

Ali and her boyfriend Jason Flom, as well as their families, have long been pushing for criminal justice reform. They're also giving money, time and love to those released from prison who find that “the entire landscape of their life is gone,” Ali said in a phone interview from Flom’s summer home in The Hamptons, where they invite friends struggling to build their lives after prison.

“In some cases, people see a sunset for the first time — people see the ocean for the first time,” she said. “It’s the things we take for granted.”

Stevens started the edible cannabis brand with help from manufacturer and investor friends. It's a gummy recipe that eases pain and mood swings from his muscular dystrophy. He is nicknamed “Twheelz” because he is paralyzed from the neck down and uses a power wheelchair. Ever since his release, he has devoted his life to advocating for drug law reform. He’s worked in communities of color ravaged by drugs and the criminal justice system, and founded the nonprofit, In Arms Reach, to help those children and families.

Stevens, who lives in New York City, wants his history to further drive awareness that people are still suffering.

“I'm excited that we have a brand and a true model in place that's going to pay homage to so many individuals that have been harmed by the drug wars,” Stevens said of the project. “This is about healing.”

'Flowing where it should flow'

Peter Greer, Stevens’ longtime friend and former board chair of his nonprofit, had connected Stevens with Freshly Baked Co. of Taunton to make the gummies. He continues to help steer the work.

Greer, of New Marlborough, says his research suggests that “social equity” cannabis money isn’t “flowing where it should flow.”

Freshly Baked, whose founders are disabled veterans, is not charging Stevens for the manufacturing. Greer also said Stevens' company is not accepting money from investors looking to get rich. Pot shops that sell the product will agree to give a cut of sales to a restorative justice fund in the amount of their choosing.

The money will pay expenses, as well as a “reasonable salary” for Stevens, Greer said.

“Every penny beyond that is going out the door,” he added. “It's not going to investors. It's going to our investors, who are poor people that don't have brokerage accounts, don't have bank accounts, who sorely need some help."

Ali, who does not use cannabis, says a purchase of Stevens' products will safely direct the money to those in need.

“There’s a cap on how much money Terrence or anyone can make [from sales]," she said, adding that there’s no way to “get rich” with this business structure.

Ali met Stevens through Flom, a criminal justice reform advocate who is a founding board member of the Innocence Project and hosts the podcast “Wrongful Conviction.” Flom continues to directly help those released from prison, Ali said.

The fate of the imprisoned and the vulnerable is a longtime family concern. Ali noted that her father — who nearly went to jail for draft evasion as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War — was worried about what he had seen during visits to prisons and about a system that now holds more than a million people behind bars.

Stevens’ work with this new concept, Ali said, is another way to give directly, to heal and to educate.

“His story is extremely compelling,” she added. “And it's so devastating. And at the same time, I wish I could tell you it's rare, and it's absolutely not.”