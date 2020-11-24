Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — Elder Services of Berkshire County in Pittsfield and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield are among the recipients of $250,000 that Fallon Health of Worcester has donated to holiday meal programs in the organization’s service area that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fallon Health provides services in Berkshire County. The organizations receiving money are located in Western Massachusetts; the Eastern Massachusetts Southcoast area; the Merrimack Valley and Worcester County.

