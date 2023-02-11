Elizabeth Mahoney joins Massachusetts High Technology Council as VP of policy

BURLINGTON — Elizabeth Mahoney, a former senior adviser to former Gov. Charlie Baker, has joined the Massachusetts High Technology Council as vice president of policy and government affairs.
Mahoney will be responsible for the development and execution of the High Tech Council’s public policy agenda. She previously served as both deputy chief of staff and policy director in the governor’s office.
For eight years, Mahoney managed the development and implementation of the governor’s policy agenda, working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders, including business groups and advocacy organizations.
Prior to working in the governor’s office, Mahoney worked for multiple political campaigns, including Mitt Romney’s 2008 campaign for president.
She holds a bachelor of arts degree in government from Harvard College and lives in Arlington.