Recently Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow. As we enter the latter half of winter, it’s a good time to do a Winter Scam Roundup in his honor.
Here are some current scams that target all age groups and represent familiar patterns to fraud fighters.
CHARITY SCAMS
While not generally considered as a focus in mid- to late winter, this year is an exception for fraudulent “charity” appeals. The increase in tragedies such as the earthquake in southwest Asia, destructive weather, and the ongoing situation in Ukraine results in continuing requests for humanitarian donations. Sadly, this is exactly the kind of situation criminals seek to exploit.
Beware of pop-up ads, social media posts, or urgent phone calls asking for donations. Follow these steps to ensure that your donation is not stolen by scammers:
• Check out the “charity” before donating (charitynavigator.org, guidestar.org, give.org, charitywatch.org).
• Watch for impersonators! Don’t provide account, credit card, or personal information on the phone or online unless you can independently verify the legitimacy of the charity and the donation request.
• If asked to send gift cards or use cryptocurrency, DON’T! It’s a scam.
• If you are determined to help, ask to be sent a pledge card or independently contact a known charity or organization.
WHO’S WHO SCAMS
Several companies publish Who’s Who directories for individuals, the most recognizable is Marquis Who’s Who. These companies collect biographical data from nominees which is published in annual reference volumes.
People who submit data range from college students to professionals to individual entrepreneurs or celebrities. While biographical directories may be helpful in gaining employment, demonstrating success, or telling the world who you are, there can be a hidden danger: education, employment and personal information falling into the hands of criminals impersonating legitimate companies.
Here’s how the scam works: A targeted individual receives a letter or email of congratulations with an invitation to be included in a directory at no cost. The nominee is asked to mail or enter biographical information online using an “official” form.
The potential victim does not realize that information is going to a criminal. Adding insult to injury, the scammer offers to send the victim a copy of the directory with their information for a “nominal fee,” ($39.95) which can be paid by credit card. The criminal now has credit card information on top of the personal information stolen by deception.
How to stay safe: Begin by determining the value of a Who’s Who listing by asking those who would know. Students should check with guidance or placement counselors; aspiring professionals need to ask peers or job placement services; entrepreneurs and successful professionals should check with people in their special category such as the chamber of commerce, service clubs, or professional organizations.
Be certain to verify the company with which you are dealing if you decide to file for directory inclusion. “Official” letters can be deceiving. Online impersonation only requires a computer, generic software, and an internet connection (from anywhere in the world).
If you receive this type of offer, use independently verifiable contact information to confirm the nomination. If you decide to accept the nomination, verify the address as the correct one for the company before mailing information or money. Perform the same due diligence before posting anything online or making payment. Criminals are very good at creating web site addresses that closely resemble those of legitimate companies. Check it out before entering any data.
PUBLISHER’S CLEARING HOUSE
Once again it’s time to award prizes, and yes, they come with balloons, a big check, and confetti! PCH does not notify major prize winners by letter, email or phone call. The “PCH Prize Patrol” comes to your door with “no strings attached.”
You will not be asked to send or wire money, a pre-paid gift card, or cash a check and send a portion for any reason to claim a sweepstakes prize. If you experience any of those requests, STOP: You have not heard from the real PCH. Go to pch.custhelp.com and report this crime!
