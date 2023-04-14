Elliott Greenblott: Springtime means vacation scams are in full bloom. Here's what to know to protect yourself

It’s springtime in New England (finally), and for many families this means vacation time.
Statistically, more families with school-age children vacation in April than in February. Sadly, this means that there will be an increase in the number of travel scams.
The Federal Trade Commission, American Automobile Association, and Better Business Bureau recently posted alerts which can be accessed on their websites. Here are a few of the most common scams:
Free Vacation: Offers come in emails, text messages, phone calls and in the mail: YOU’VE WON A FREE VACATION. Yes, a free vacation, But in accepting it, you must pay some fees and or taxes. A legitimate company won’t ask you to pay for a free prize.
International travel documents: Be wary of imposter websites. Criminals create look-alike sites to collect excessive fees and personal information. Be certain that the website you reference is legitimate.
For example, the United States Department of State is www.state.gov. If you are considering an international driver’s license, they are only available from the U.S. State Department, AAA, and the Automobile Touring Alliance.
Vacation Homes: This is big business; just ask the folks at “AirBnB.” Scammers hijack commercial rental sites to collect payments. When you show up, someone else has legitimately booked the property. You are out money as well as a place to stay.
The FTC identifies the following signs of scams: a free vacation that requires payment; the lack of specific travel details for the offer; payment by wire transfer, gift card or cryptocurrency (never make this type of payment for a vacation); pressure to decide now; and prices that are “too good to believe.”
You can avoid vacation scams before booking any elements of a vacation. Don’t pay until you have all the details. Communicate in advance with the promoter of the offer and listen for contradictions. Do some research. Conduct an online search of the promoter’s name with the word scam, review, or complaint.
When renting, verify that the offer exists and is available. For resorts, call the front desk to confirm details. Before signing or making payment, do some comparative research to determine if the opportunity is really best for you. Don’t let the criminals take a vacation!
Watch for red flags
Regular readers of this column know that we live in an age of constant scams and con-artists reaching into our homes and lives. Threats are real; the potential for losses, great.
Combatting online and phone call criminals is constant and often requires an extra set of eyes and ears; frequently they are what saves someone from becoming a victim.
Here are some tips regarding “red flags” that may not be seen by the person in the crosshairs of a scam:
• Watch for emotional behavior. Research tells us that victims fall into emotional traps: love, fear, anxiety, elation. Seeing someone being overcome by emotion is cause for concern and may be sufficient to prompt questions. As this can be a delicate situation, approach it in a caring manner. Do not interrogate; pose noninvasive questions expressing concern or curiosity. (You don’t want to alienate.) Try to collect facts to guide your next steps.
• Recognize “out-of-character” behavior or spending. In particular, purchases of gift cards with high values can be a red flag of a scam. Again, approach this in a nonconfrontational manner.
• Don’t resort to anger or hostility if your concerns are ignored or create a degree of challenge. Instead, reconsider how you approach the situation. While you may not be able to trigger a positive response, there may be someone in the other person’s circle of trust who can; family member, close friend, attorney, medical professional, clergy. Approach the person you determine can be effective and explain the situation and the need for confidentiality.
Remember, there is only so much you can do and your concerns may not be appreciated. Still keep the objective in mind. You care for someone and want to help in avoiding pain and loss.
Questions/Comments? Email egreenblott@aarp.org.