Summer's here, and scammers are out in force! Here are tips to avoid getting duped

Summertime, and the scamming is easy!
When the temperature rises, so does the volume of scam phone calls and text messages. Staying safe is challenging but not complicated.
Here are some tips for self-defense against these scams:
Phone calls: Obtain a caller ID device if you do not have one and never answer calls unless you recognize the caller’s number (A legitimate caller will leave a message if it is important).
Criminals are capable of masking phone numbers or even using numbers assigned to others. Typically, these calls display your area code and possibly the three-digit prefix. That makes the scam number appear to be someone local. If there is no response to your “hello” when answering the phone, hang up.
Sadly, by answering the phone your number is added to a call list as an active number. Be prepared to receive more calls. If you answer the call and the party calling is a automated call (robocall), hang up unless the call is from a know source (medical professional, school, etc.).
It often is difficult to recognize a robocall. Criminals employ “smart” or artificial intelligence software to make calls. These calls use a neutral “American” voice that will pose a question such as “Hi. This is Sarah calling from Visa, Discover, Mastercard. Are you interested in lowering your credit card interest rate?”
The voice activation now kicks in waiting for you to respond with yes or no. If you don’t use the words expected by the system, “Sarah” will probably say “I didn’t quite catch your response” and the repeat the message.
Once again, if you find yourself on the receiving end of one of these calls, hang up. If the voice offers to place you on the do not call list by pressing “9,” don’t; that guarantees you will receive more calls. (Tip: Sign up for the Do Not Call list: (888) 382-1222 or at donotcall.gov.)
The Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission put providers on notice; they must act to block these calls or provide warnings to consumers. That is happening on cellular phones where incoming calls may display a message such as “Likely Scam.” Sadly, the technology on landline phones does not provide this service.
Text Message: Criminals use text messages as a way to conduct scams. A text message appears on a cellular phone indicating that there is a problem, an award, or an opportunity. The recipient is told to click on a web address in the message which is where identity theft occurs.
One example is a text message that has been delivered to many cellphone users in New England. The message appears to be from the United States Postal Service alerting the recipient to undeliverable parcels.
The link in the message opens a web page that appears to be from the Postal Service but on close examination it does not display USPS.com but something very similar, with additional words like "newlocat." The page asks for identity information and links to a second page requesting credit card information. For all appearances, this looks official and similar to the real post office website.
As with criminal phone calls, personal protection comes by applying some basic precautions. Think twice before clicking on a website link in a text or email. Government agencies, including the post office, do not communicate this way. If the text message includes a phone number, don’t call unless you can verify the legitimacy of the number or the web address.
Alert! Prepare for a barrage of what I refer to as “gimme calls” and emails. Whether the call is from a charity, political candidate or party, or even an organization claiming to raise money for first responders, the message is the same: Gimme Money!
Clearly you can’t make donations to everyone calling, regardless of how much good the donation can achieve. You have choices: donate or decline. If you want to donate, request a pledge card and ignore any pleas to provide a credit card number to someone you don’t know. If you decline the plea, simply and quickly say “No” and hang up.