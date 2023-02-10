Elliott Greenblott: Valentine's Day is prime time for romance scams

February is a great month with Groundhog Day, Presidents Day, and Valentines’ Day.
I don’t know of any specific scams related to the first two, but Valentines’ Day is a goldmine for criminals. From simple marketing scams to intricate romance scams, it can be a scammer’s dream come true.
The website Statista estimates that Americans will spend $24 for Valentines’ Day; a very plump target. While scams will be attempted via telephone calls, the vast majority are likely to appear through text messages, email, and websites or social media (pop-up scam offers are on the increase in social media).
Before clicking that link or pulling out a credit card, take a couple minutes to consider the usual fraud awareness tips: 1) Is the offer “too good to be true?” 2) Have you heard of the company making the offer? 3) Is the item being offered a brand-name item or produced by an unknown company?
Use tried and true ways to answer these questions. Compare the posted price of the item with prices at known online vendors. If there is a significantly lower price, step away. Conduct a simple web search of the name of the company making the offer including the company name with the word “review” entered after the name. Look for details regarding the company policy for product returns and refunds. Know what you are buying. Criminals are known to sell “knockoff” forgeries that look remarkably similar to brand name items.
It’s fair to say that some of the most damaging scams connected with Valentine’s Day and seen throughout the year are romance scams. In 2021, the most recent finalized reporting year, the Federal Trade Commission noted nearly $547 million was lost to romance scams.
The FTC, FBI, and the better Business Bureau reported romance scams as the No. 1 category for consumer fraud losses. (Note: The amount of losses reported here is from the FTC. It does not include losses reported to other agencies).
We know quite a bit about romance scams. They impact all adult age groups with greatest increase of victims being in the 18– to 29-year-old demographic (median loss of $750; median loss for those 70 or older was $9,000). Reported losses were through cryptocurrency, gift cards, money wires, gift items, checks; practically every imaginable type of transaction.
Romance scams are conducted over time, often taking six months or longer to achieve results. They most often begin on social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram but can also start in a dating website.
As the relationship develops, the criminal collects personal data from the victim and that can include intimate photographs. What is provided to the victim is often a “synthetic” identity composed of falsified and real information that was stolen. Any photographs sent are often stock photos obtained online.
There are some very clear red flags to consider if you or someone you know is involved in an online romance.
• After a period of time connecting in a social media or dating site, the intended victim is asked to move the relationship to a private email exchange.
• There is always an excuse for why you can’t meet in person.
• There is a request for money to cover an emergency or to invest in an opportunity.
• Cryptocurrency, gift cards, or money wires are requested.
Romance scams are effective and play on emotions. If you engage in online relations, step back, talk to someone you trust, and don’t dismiss suggestions. If you fear that a friend or relative is being scammed, talk to a trusted person such as a minister, rabbi, or physician about intervention.
If you discover you are target of a scam, report it and tell others. There is no embarrassment in being a victim to deception. Notify the company operating the website where the scam appeared (e.g., Facebook). Communicate to others. Word of mouth and your social media posts can go a long way in protecting others from victimization. Reporting the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC.gov) and your state’s regulatory agencies benefits everyone.
Questions/Comments? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org.