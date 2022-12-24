Elliott Greenblott: We all could be scam victims at some point; don't be ashamed if it happens to you

In the world of fraud and scams, there are only two kinds of people: those who are victims of fraud and those who will be.
Notice, I purposely steered away from the phrase “fallen for scams.” It’s time for us to recognize that language is critical; terminology is telling. Saying someone fell for a scam is, in a way, saying that the victim should have known better. Do we say the same thing when looking at other property crimes such as assault, robbery, homicide?
The reality of fraud is that “knowing better” is judgmental. Should an individual overcome by emotion know better with a late-night call from a family member in distress? Should parents in financial distress have known better when responding to a job offer that will put food on the table or warm the house? Should law-abiding citizens have known better when threatened with immediate arrest?
It is easy to sit back in an academic environment and say he or she should have known better. Chastisement is not what is needed; compassion and assistance is what is needed. Blame the criminal, not the victim. Help the victim!
Resources are plentiful. Every state has governmental consumer advocates. Federal agencies such as the FBI and Federal Trade Commission have active support mechanisms for those who are victims or wish to help victims. In addition, local agencies on aging or councils on aging are able to bring services to communities and individuals.
I have immersed myself in the world of criminal consumer fraud for over eight years and learned a lifetime of lessons on this topic, so I know that I am no match for the international criminal network that is arrayed against me.
It's a network that leads with imposter phone calls or emails, elevates to computer hacking and ransomware, and reaches out using money mules and sextortion; a network of criminals who understand and manipulate technology and human psychology to harass, intimidate and ultimately steal. For anyone to sit back and say “I’m too smart to be scammed” is simply self-delusion (at some point I will be a victim).
Beyond the reality that the threat comes from “professionals” who understand psychology, we need to know that time is on the criminal’s side. Their culture does not take “no” for an answer and can take as long as necessary to wear down the intended victim.
My purpose is not to spread a message of gloom and doom to dampen the holiday spirit. Instead, I seek to jar readers into saying, “I need to take some proactive steps to protect me, my family, and my friends.” Liberation, not oppression!
Anyone can, to some extent, self-insulate from a degree of victimization by taking prudent, protective steps, based on recommendations from law enforcement, government agencies, private businesses, and public organizations. (Visit AARP.org/fraud). Each of us can work to help others develop a similar degree of awareness which in turn creates a society that is less vulnerable to criminal attack.
SCAM ALERT! As we approach the end of the year, we have seen an increase in some scams that seem to return periodically:
• Publisher’s Clearing House: Disregard any notice, phone or email, that you have won the GRAND PRIZE! PCH notifies winners in person at their homes.
• Unclaimed Funds: State treasurers publicize the desire to distribute collected funds that “belong” to individuals at no cost to the claimant. Just contact their office and check to see if your name is on the list. Scammers are taking advantage of this by advertising assistance for a fee.
• Social Security: Social Security recipients recently received notification of changes benefit changes for 2023. Scammers impersonating the administration are calling and asking people to verify status by revealing their Social Security number and other personal information. The Social Security Administration (Medicare, IRS) does not make calls or use email to verify information.
Feedback is always appreciated. Is there some step you can take to better protect yourself from fraud? Please email me with your takeaway from this column or to request information. Contact egreenblott@aarp.org.