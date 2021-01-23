PITTSFIELD — Caitlyn Elliott recently joined Pearson Wallace Insurance as a senior account executive. She has experience in the agency and carrier side of the insurance business, having spent time previously at Plymouth Rock and Liberty Mutual Insurance.
Elliott, who is from Easton, Conn., graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2016, before moving to Georgia, where she spent one year working in the financial sector. She returned to the Northeast and obtained her insurance license in 2018.
Pearson Wallace Insurance has offices in Pittsfield and Amherst.