GREAT BARRINGTON — Dr. Gray Ellrodt has joined the board of trustees of Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires.
Ellrodt, a nationally renowned cardiologist, hospitalist and intensivist, recently retired from his position as chief quality officer and chair of medicine at Berkshire Medical Center, where he had worked since 1999.
Before joining BMC, Ellrodt spent 20 years in senior-level positions at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He is board certified in internal medicine and cardiology.
From 1990 to 1991, Ellrodt was a Pew Fellow in Health Care Policy at the RAND Corp., a nonprofit public policy think tank. He also has served as a professor of medicine at the UCLA School of Medicine and the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.
Ellrodt is a longtime volunteer with the American Heart Association and recipient of the association's Chairman’s Award in 2009. He has authored over 80 articles, 50 of which focus on clinical effectiveness, outcomes management, clinical guidelines, evidence-based medicine and disease.