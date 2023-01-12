A Pittsfield company wants to put Berkshire County on the map in an emerging field. It's asking the city for help covering the cost

PITTSFIELD — City officials propose giving a $250,000 grant to a local business they say is putting Pittsfield on the map in the field of electromagnetics.

Mayor Linda Tyer submitted a proposal to the City Council last week asking to use $250,000 of the city’s economic development funds to support the expansion of the Electro Magnetic Applications Inc. lab in Pittsfield, provided it meets job-creation goals.

City councilors will decide if they support the mayor’s recommendation at the Jan. 30 meeting of the community and economic development subcommittee. A small opposition is already mounting to the move.

Glenda Wichechki, a resident who spoke during the open microphone portion of the council’s Tuesday night meeting, urged the council to vote down the proposal.

“I don’t think the city should be purchasing equipment for private companies,” Wichechki said. “The common sense place for a loan of this size would be a bank.”

“The city is not a bank,” she added.

Tyer’s request and a grant application by the company lay out a plan for how EMA plans to expand.

EMA, which is headquartered in Colorado, established an office at the Berkshire Innovation Center in 2019. The company was the center's first tenant.

The Pittsfield lab tested materials and equipment used on manned and unmanned spacecraft in a facility that replicates radiation conditions of outer space.

This facility helped the lab secure contracts with NASA, Department of Defense contractors and international space agencies, according to the grant application.

The company received a five-year tax increment finance agreement from the city — giving it a break on an estimated $65,774 of its personal property taxes — as well as $140,000 in economic development funds in the first year of operation.

EMA also received state tax credits from the Massachusetts Economic Assistance Coordinating Council.

Since opening, the full-time employee count has grown from one to eight, with the average starting salary above $60,000 per year.

The company said in its application that business has been so successful that it moved a portion of its operations into an office space at 66 West St. A report from the city's community development director included in the application said EMA grossed $7 million in revenue in 2021.

The company says it’s now taking steps to advance into the emerging field of "metalenses" — thin, hyper-efficient lenses used for imaging, medicine, terrain mapping, radar and augmented and virtual reality.

In the application to the city, EMA writes that over the next three years it plans to invest $3 million to build a metalenses characterization chamber in lab at the BIC.

On top of that, the company says it plans to put $150,000 toward a partnership with Berkshire Community College, Springfield Technical Community College, the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the BIC to “create a pipeline of faculty expertise and program expansion" to support the local knowledge base.

The application describes the “unique public and private collaboration” as an opportunity to “provide a major economic and technological impact to MA based companies and establish the Commonwealth and Berkshire County as a hub for innovation and cutting edge research.”

To meet this goal, Tyer wants to put $250,000 towards new equipment for the lab that EMA estimates will cost $446,000. Tyer’s proposal wouldn’t give that entire sum to the company all at once.

If approved, the economic development fund would put $150,000 toward the purchase of the equipment initially. Six months after the company can show that it has created three new jobs with starting salaries of at least $65,000, another $50,000 would be pulled from the city’s economic development fund.

The final $50,000 would be sent to the company six months after it can show another five jobs with the same starting salary range have been created.

If the company relocates, declares bankruptcy or drops to two employees within the 10-year period, the money from the economic development fund would be due back to the city.