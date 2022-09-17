Emily Daunis named development director of Berkshire United Way

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire United Way has named Emily Daunis of North Adams as its new director of development.
Daunis has more than a decade of experience in all aspects of fundraising and development across the nonprofit sector, including museums, the performing arts, education, and health care organizations throughout the Northeast.
She most recently served as director of patron program and donor engagement at the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, where she managed the cultivation and stewardship of high-level donors and special events. Previously, as senior manager of membership and special events at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams, she led the team in raising $3.5 million out of $5 million annual fundraising revenue and helped close out a $100 million campaign to build endowment support.
A native of Massachusetts, Daunis holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from Lesley University, and received a certificate in nonprofit management from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. In 2020, she was elected to serve on the School Committee for the North Adams Public Schools, and she also serves on the city’s community and economic development advisory board.