BOSTON — Confidence among Massachusetts businesses last month rose to its highest level since February, inching toward optimism as vaccines raised hopes for an end to the COVID-induced economic slowdown.
The Associated Industries of Massachusetts Business Confidence Index gained 3.1 points, to 49.3, during November, just short of the level that denotes an optimistic view of the business economy.
The index, based on a survey of 140 state employers, is calculated on a 100-point scale; any reading above 50 is positive, while below 50 is negative.
The BCI is up from a low of 38.4 in April but 11.3 points less than in November 2019.
Driving the increase was a surge of confidence among manufacturing companies and bullishness among all employers about prospects for the future. The survey was taken after last month’s presidential election.
The confidence report comes as the Massachusetts economy continues a methodical recovery amid the renewed surge of COVID-19 cases. The state jobless rate dropped 2.4 percentage points, to 7.4 percent, in October, after a record 37.7 percent rebound in economic output during the third quarter.