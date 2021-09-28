BOSTON — Commonwealth Corporation, on behalf of the state Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, has issued a request for proposals for an employment program for young adults with disabilities.
The group is seeking applications from partnerships led by a community-based organization with demonstrated success and expertise in preparing young adults with disabilities for employment.
Applicants must also provide evidence of effective partnerships with employers that engage them in program design and delivery and have resulted in placements and retained unsubsidized paid employment of young adults with disabilities in targeted occupations at the employers’ workplaces. The submission due date is Oct. 18.
Questions will be accepted in writing through Oct. 6. All questions will be responded to and posted at http://commcorp.org/available-funding/. Potential applicants can submit questions and sign up to be notified when new questions are posted via the following link: https://commcorp.tfaforms.net/328909